Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 23-year-old man

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Tyler Matthew Hanson

Age: 23

Date last seen: June 18, 2026, around 12:10 a.m.

Last known location: Last seen leaving his residence on Saddleback Trail Road in Chesapeake.

Physical description: 6'0" tall, weighing around 160 pounds. He is a white male with blonde hair and green eyes.

More details: He is possibly driving a black 2004 Lexus GS300 displaying Virginia plates: SVJ-1122

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 382-6161