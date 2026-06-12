Hampton police searching for missing 39-year-old man

The following information was provided by the Hampton Police Department

Name: John Franklin Seabaugh III

Age: 39

Date last seen: Reported missing on June 11

Last known location: 3000 Block of Coliseum Drive

Physical description: 6'4" tall, weighs 240 pounds. Seabaugh is a white male with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

More details: Hampton police say Seabaugh is currently experiencing a mental health condition that impacts his ability to safely care for himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-727-6111