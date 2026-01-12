Critically Missing Adult alert issued for 26-year-old man: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police and the Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Daquantai Shane Thigpen

Age: 26

Date last seen: Jan. 11, 2026.

Last known location: Last seen leaving his apartment on Hurley Avenue in Norfolk. He was last believed to be on foot around the Oceanfront in the area of 85th Street in Virginia Beach.

Physical description: 6'0", 140 pounds. Thigpen is a Black man with brown hair and green eyes; he is possibly wearing a blue and white flannel hoodie with a gray hood and dark colored sweatpants.

More details: He is believed to have expressed thoughts of self harm, according to Virginia Beach police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 395-2800