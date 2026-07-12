Norfolk police search for missing 41-year-old woman

NORFOLK, Va. — The following information was provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

Name: Latasha Lavone Evans

Age: 41

Date last seen: July 10, around 7:55 p.m.

Last known location: 6629 Hudson Avenue, Norfolk

Physical description: 5 feet tall, approximately 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

More details: Last seen wearing a white hoodie with designs, bright orange pants, and black Adidas shoes. She has been known to walk in the Newtown Road area, the JANAF Shopping Center, near the Walmart on North Military Highway, and at various 7-Eleven locations. Police say she has diabetes, asthma, schizophrenia, and a mild intellectual disability, and may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department's non-emergency line at 757-441-5610.