Suffolk PD: 81-year-old woman with dementia found safe

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police say she has been found safe.

Name: Carolyn Holland

Age: 81

Date last seen: July 11, 2026, at approximately 7 p.m.

Last known location: 6100 block of Indian Trail Road, Suffolk

Physical description: White female with gray hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 148 pounds.

More details: Carolyn Holland suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing red, white, and blue checkered pajamas and possibly black flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk Police Department immediately at 757-923-2350.