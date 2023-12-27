1 injured, 2 displaced in Suffolk apartment fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 200 block of Forest Oak Lane for an apartment fire just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 26.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the kitchen of a first floor apartment of a two story building.

The fire department says Engine 2 performed an aggressive interior fire attack of the apartment while Engine 1 and Rescue 1 performed a search of the apartment.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, with moderate fire damage to the kitchen and heavy smoke damage throughout the apartment, according to the department.

Firefighters say one occupant was transported to Norfolk General for minor burns.

Two adults are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

The fire was placed under control at 7:14 p.m.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.