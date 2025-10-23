Man injured in shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man who was shot on I-464 in Chesapeake Thursday morning was taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center with injuries, state police say.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes, police say.

Watch: News 3 video shows police presence outside CRMC after I-464 shooting

Police say the car that was shot at is a white 2019 Ram pickup truck that had five men inside who were on their way to work. The suspect vehicle was a green Ford Mustang, police added.

One backseat passenger in the truck was hit by a bullet and taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, police say. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A News 3 crew at the hospital observed a white truck with what appears to be a bullet hole in the passenger door. The truck is taped off and state police is investigating.

A CRMC spokesperson says after the person who was shot was brought to the front door of the hospital, employees took the person to the emergency department. There is no threat to the hospital or any patients.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8788.