4 people hit by vehicles in past 2 weeks, AAA provides tips for safety in Hampton Roads before Halloween

NORFOLK, Va. — In the past few weeks, four people have been injured in pedestrian-involved crashes, including a 7-year-old child.

So far this year, some cities have seen more crashes than others. Some parents say it's not always safe to trick or treat, especially near busy streets.

Instead of trick-or-treating with her granddaughter, Joyce Langley says they have other plans this Halloween.

"My granddaughter went last year but she wanted to give out the candy," said Langely. "I think she thinks is more fun to give out the treats."

In a way, she says she is relieved.

"When you are out trick or treating you have to be alert and safe at all times," said Langley. "You also have to be watching all the time, especially when you have small kids and other kids that are out too."

According to the DMV, there have been 65 pedestrian-involved crashes in the city of Norfolk so far this year. In the past two weeks, there were four in Hampton Roads: two school crossing guards, one 21-year-old in Williamsburg, and a seven-year-old in Norfolk.

Ryan Adcock with AAA says crashes can be a result of poor lighting, lack of daylight, and distraction.

"I think the speeding, distraction and not paying attention to one's surroundings all contribute to these tragic incidences," said Adcock.

AAA says holidays are also very concerning, with drunk driving and distracted pedestrians. Langley says she's always had a system to make sure her grandchild could be seen in the dark.

"I had reflectors for my grandbaby," said Langley. "She would have them around her neck and around her wrists. She likes to dress up like a princess so I had to have one on her head too."

AAA said a crash course on safety couldn't hurt either, especially for families with first-time trick-or-treaters.

"Make sure that you're looking left and right and left again before you're able to cross any road, and make eye contact with those drivers so there's a mutual agreement before you cross the road," said Adcock. "To solve the larger traffic issue everyone has to work together."