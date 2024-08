PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 79-year-old Jack Pruitt was last seen August 18 near the 1700 block of Matthews Terrace, which intersects with Guthrie Street.

He was driving a 2017 blue Toyota Yaris with handicap tags that read 21147H, Portsmouth Police said.

Pruitt is a white man with messy long hair and a bushy beard, police described.

If you have any information, please call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.