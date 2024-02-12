A Photojournalist's perspective: A year of Hampton Road news through the lens

HAMPTON ROADS — It's now been a year since I moved to the Hampton Roads area to work as a Photojournalist for WTKR. In that time, I dove headfirst into all the communities and cultures that make up the Seven Cities.

I’ve compiled photos from my the year to showcase what I saw and experienced in our community.

1. Norfolk community holds vigil for Norview Middle School student shot, killed

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

In October, I went to a candlelight vigil for 14-year-old Amir Burnette. While covering the event, I caught this somber expression of this young lady that I feel perfectly portrays how everyone felt that night.

2 & 3.'It’s just surreal:' Virginia Beach tornado witness gives up-close look at damage in Broad Bay

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

On April 30th 2023, an EF-3 tornado ripped through Virginia Beach. Being from the Midwest I’m no stranger to covering tornado damage, but I’m always in awe of the destruction they leave in their wake.

4. 'In a state of shock:' Neighbors react to Portsmouth officer-involved shooting

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

In October, Jay Greene and I went out to an officer-involved shooting late at night in Portsmouth. I sought out an engaging shot to draw attention to the gravity of the situation.

5. 2 adults, 1 teen die in massive Kill Devil Hills fire; What we know about renters, damaged properties

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

In August, I was sent down to cover a fatal fire in Kill Devil Hills that claimed the lives of three people. This shot is about a half second after the firefighter turned his hose on to extinguish the remaining flames.

6. Virginia Beach Oceanfront activities heating up before Memorial Day weekend

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

In May, Monster Trucks came to Virginia Beach to put on a show on the Ocean Front. Here you can see Angela Bohon trying her best to make it through her third take of her stand-up.

7 & 8.'It was chaotic:' Neighbors deal with damage after East Ocean View house fire

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

In September I was covering a two-alarm fire in East Ocean View. These two photos show the many facets of heroism. In one photo the actual action of fighting the fire, and the other is a firefighter battling through the exhaustion, smoke, and heat.

9. Champions League Championship Game helping families bond beyond the baseball diamond

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

In June, I got to participate in the broadcast of the Champions League Championship. Watching these kids hit the ball and run the bases to the cheers of friends and families. Still brings a smile to my face today.

10. Norfolk-based Navy ‘Sea Knights’ squadron takes final flight

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

In February, I got to witness the final flight of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 the Sea Knights. I was able to capture the ritualistic pre-flight preparation of this Sailor before he embarked on his last flight as a Sea Knight.