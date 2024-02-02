After Jordan drone strike, Rep. Kiggans criticizes Biden administration's approach to foreign policy

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-VA) shared her thoughts on the drone strike in Jordan.

"I'm a big believer in peace through strength and we haven't fulfilled our end of the bargain," Congresswoman Kiggans told News 3. "Being that strong country is how we keep the peace and now we're seeing what happens when we portray weakness."

Kiggans extends her prayers to the servicemembers who were impacted by the incident, but says she worries about the country's weak approach to foreign policy over the last few years.

As wars rage in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, she's concerned that the Biden administration is "emboldening our enemies," and wants to see an increase in the defense budget.