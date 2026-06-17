Bizarre study ranks Virginia third-most likely to survive alien invasion

An odd study claims that Virginia is the state third most likely to survive an extra-terrestrial alien invasion.

Yep. Apparently a website called casino.ca, typically used for ranking online casinos, created an "Alien Invasion Survivability Index" and they sent it to News 3.

So, while we cannot vouch for the study, the criteria was somewhat compelling:

The Alien Invasion Survivability Index scores states based on the following factors: UFO reports, police/military preparedness, population density, forest/lake/road ruggedness, and population with inland water access.

According to the study — which, again, we cannot vouch for — Virginia ranks third based on its emergency preparedness score of 27.2%, population with inland water access of 7.3%, and military presence of 5.3%.

Only Massachusetts (#1) and Maryland (#2) ranked higher, according to the, uh... study.

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