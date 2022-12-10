Chesapeake church to hold memorial service Saturday for Walmart shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A church in Chesapeake is holding a memorial service on Saturday to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Walmart last month.

On Nov. 22, an employee opened fire at the Sam's Circle Walmart killing six people and injuring several others before turning the gun on himself.

Saturday's memorial service will start at 12 p.m. at Redeemed Church of God on Jackson Avenue in Chesapeake, and it will be open to the public. There will be piano and congregation music to remember the victims. The church's pastor will give a eulogy about each of the victims, and the congregation will be able to speak, as well.