Chesapeake church to hold memorial service Saturday for Walmart shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A church in Chesapeake is holding a memorial service on Saturday to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Walmart last month.
On Nov. 22, an employee opened fire at the Sam's Circle Walmart killing six people and injuring several others before turning the gun on himself.
Saturday's memorial service will start at 12 p.m. at Redeemed Church of God on Jackson Avenue in Chesapeake, and it will be open to the public. There will be piano and congregation music to remember the victims. The church's pastor will give a eulogy about each of the victims, and the congregation will be able to speak, as well.
FULL COVERAGE: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Chesapeake Strong: How you can help victims' families Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still" At vigil, Chesapeake mayor says mass shooting is city's darkest hour Second lawsuit filed against Walmart after mass shooting $50M lawsuit filed against Walmart after Chesapeake mass shooting 6 dead, plus shooter following Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting; 7 hurt Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70