Chesapeake Walmart where deadly mass shooting occurred to be remodeled, but will customers return?

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The process is underway to reopen the Chesapeake Walmart where a mass shooting, that killed six people, took place in November.

Now, confirmation from Walmart about remodeling the store and hiring new staff members is raising some eyebrows.

Previous customers, like Shaff House, told me that it's hard to say if he would ever return.

"I shopped there all the time before the shooting, but would I go back? I don't know," says House.

Shaff says he thinks a lot of people feel the same as him and avid shoppers of the store have gone on to another Walmart in the area. He says the news is shocking and thought word of the store reopening was just a rumor.

"It is kind of surprising but that's been the word for a while. I didn't think it was for real," explained House.

Recently, Walmart confirmed that there's some facility renovations happening. On Monday, the company could not provide an interview for us but gave us this short statement.

"We are currently hiring for the #1841 Chesapeake store. As we get further along on our remodel, more information to come soon on our reopening date.”

House says a new look isn't enough to look past the violence.

"I won't look past it. I can't separate. A remodel is not making it a new place. There's too much that went on inside to act like it never happened," says House.

Other people said the decision to one day return as customer is up for debate.

"If they have more security that might be the answer, but it is tragic," says John Slaughter.

Still, there might be more on the mind, according to some customers.

"It's very important to remember the victims and remember their families," Slaughter explained.

At this time, Walmart hasn't said when it's re-opening date will be, but News 3 will continue to keep you informed and updated.