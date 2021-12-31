List of Virginia, North Carolina colleges making changes to spring semester due to COVID-19

Several Virginia and North Carolina colleges are pushing back their start dates, implementing remote learning or requiring COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the spring semester as the omicron variant causes a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Virginia

Hampton University classes will now begin classes remotely instead of in person on January 10. The first two weeks of classes will be conducted remotely on Blackboard and Zoom. New students should arrive as scheduled on January 5 and will be able to move into residence halls after taking a COVID-19 test.

Norfolk State University announced that classes will now begin on January 18. Move-in for on-campus students begins January 12 through January 16. The school will also require booster shots for all students, staff and faculty, who will be required to show proof of receiving a booster shot no later than February 4, 2022.

Virginia Tech has announced that all students and staff are now required to receive booster shots at the start of the spring semester. All residential students will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result before moving back onto campus.

Christopher Newport University said its classes will now start on Monday, January 10, 2022, instead of Wednesday, January 5 as originally scheduled. University officials will adjust spring break to allow for the shift.

The University of Virginia's students, faculty, and staff will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot for the spring semester.

Tidewater Community College will switch to online learning until at least January 18.

William & Mary will require all students and employees to receive the COVID-19 booster shot.

North Carolina

Elizabeth City State University will delay its spring semester start date to January 18 to help reduce the exposure to COVID following the New Year’s holiday. The move-in date for students returning to campus has also been pushed back to January 15-16.