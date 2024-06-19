17-year-old arrested in connection to Lancelot Dr. homicide in Chesapeake: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 17-year-old was criminally charged Wednesday in connection to a homicide that took place a week and a half ago.
On June 8, around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to Sir Lancelot Drive where they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Watch: Man dies at hospital after shooting on Sir Lancelot Dr. in Chesapeake
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Sir Lancelot Dr
The victim was identified as 21-year-old Khyree Mailk Slan from Chesapeake, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.
The 17-year-old male involved in the shooting will be charged with the following crimes, says the CPD:
- Second Degree Murder
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Underage Possession of a Handgun
Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM.