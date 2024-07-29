Chesapeake man sentenced to 35 years for killing his adoptive mother: Commonwealth's attorney

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of his adoptive mother, according to the Commonwealth's attorney.

Travion McNulty, 23, was convicted of:



First-Degree Murder,

use of a firearm in the commission of murder,

robbery

and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

A plea agreement was accepted between the defense and prosecution in which McNulty was sentenced to 68 years in prison with 33 suspended, according to the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth's evidence suggests McNulty asked his adoptive father to take him to the bank, when returning from the bank McNulty was not able to withdraw money to pay rent due to his adoptive mother.

Upon return, McNulty entered the residence and shot his adoptive mother 14 times, the Commonwealth said. Prosecutors say that McNulty then fled the scene, pushed his adoptive father to the ground, and drove away in his adoptive father's vehicle.

He was arrested in Delaware two days later.