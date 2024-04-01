Preliminary hearing continued for man accused of shooting, killing teen Rally's employee

HAMPTON, Va. — Elijah James-Saunders was due in a Hampton court room Monday after being accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Rally's employee after an altercation in November, but the preliminary hearing was continued.

James-Saunders was previously wanted by Hampton police, but later turned himself in in February.

On Nov. 22 around 5:30 p.m., a caller reported a shooting at the Rally's in the 1000 block of West Mercury Blvd.

Police say the 17-year-old was working at the Rally's, and was shot by James-Saunders after they got into a physical altercation.

After shooting the teen, James-Saunders fled the scene, according to officers.

James-Saunders is facing charges of second degree murder, burglary with the intent to commit assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building and wearing a mask in public.

His preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. in Hampton's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

