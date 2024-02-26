Man charged in Hampton Rally's shooting that killed teen turns himself in

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have arrested the man that has been wanted in a homicide at Rally's that killed a teenager in November.

Police say Elijah James-Sanders turned himself into police at the Pat G. Minetti Public Safety building on Monday morning without incident.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to the reports of a shooting at the Rally's in the 1000 block of W. Mercury Boulevard.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 17-year-old employee of Rally's, was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male.

After the altercation, the suspect displayed a firearm, shot the victim then fled the scene, according to police.

The teen was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police identified James-Sanders as the suspect in Dec., and U.S. Marshals said they were offering a $5,000 reward for information on James-Sanders whereabouts on Feb. 20.

James-Saunders has been charged with one count each of second degree murder, burglary with the intent to commit assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building and wearing a mask in public.

