Man arrested in Portsmouth in connection to Suffolk arson: Fire Marshall's Office

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police have arrested a man Friday in connection to an arson incident from Feb. 26.

Alfred Dennis Russell, 69, was wanted for felony arson of an occupied dwelling, felony second degree attempted murder and felony destruction of property after allegedly intentionally setting fire to a occupied residence in Suffolk and then fleeing, according to police.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office said he was arrested in Portsmouth around 10 a.m. and thank the public and Suffolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake police departments for help finding him.