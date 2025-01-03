Man charged in Virginia Beach's largest meth drug bust speaks from behind bars

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police and Homeland Security officers seized 156 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $350,000 from Alonzo Harden Jr's. car, the biggest meth drug bust in the department's history.

54-year-old Harden sits behind bars as police say he had the intent to distribute.

"I’ve been charged with several drug cases," Harden said. "What kind of drugs?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Harden. "Well, is my attorney here?" Harden said.

On Nov. 7, officers and drug K-9's stopped Harden on Bonney Road after a K-9 alerted officers to the drugs in his car.

"There wasn’t even a traffic stop. I booked a hotel room. I was sitting in that parking lot and they came up harassing me. I’m not going to talk about my charges," Harden said.

As News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Harden in jail, he became defensive.

"I didn’t have any drugs in my car ma’am and I keep telling you that," Harden said.

Court documents say police were alerted to Harden due to drug trafficking behavior and that he lived and worked in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"Were you selling drugs at all?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Harden.

"No, I was not selling drugs," Harden said.

"Had you ever sold drugs before?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Harden.

"I don’t need to answer those questions ma’am without my attorney," Harden said.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate released a statement below.

"“This seizure represents a major step forward in disrupting the methamphetamine distribution networks operating in the Hampton Roads area.”

Harden is facing several drug and gun related charges including possession of a concealed firearm.

If found guilty, Harden faces a minimum of 10 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute.

Harden will appear in court on Feb. 21.