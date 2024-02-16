Man pleads guilty for assaulting another passenger on Carnival Magic Cruise Ship

NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty after allegedly attacking a fellow passenger aboard the Carnival "Magic" Cruise last fall.

Michael Truman, 39, pleaded guilty to assaulting the passenger with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 20, 2023, the ship was off the coast of Nantucket when Truman was asked twice to quiet down during a theater show, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The other passenger went to get help from a ship employee after Truman refused to quiet, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Truman then allegedly smashed his cocktail into the victim's face, got on top of the victim and continued to hit them.

The broken glass cut the victim's face severely, ultimately requiring more than a dozen stitches, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Truman was confined to his room for the remainder of the cruise, according to the statement from Carnival.

A spokesperson said the FBI and local law enforcement came aboard the ship when it got to Norfolk.

Truman faces a maximum penalty of 10 years and is scheduled for sentencing on August 29.