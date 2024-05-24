Man pleads guilty to raping housekeeper at Waterside Marriott

NORFOLK — A man charged with raping a housekeeper at the Waterside Marriott last year has pleaded guilty, according to a release from the Norfolk commonwealth's attorney.

Donte Jamal Davis, 30, had entered a hotel room where the victim was cleaning with his genitals exposed on May 15, 2023, according to the CWA. He then threatened the woman with a knife and raped her.

When a supervisor heard the housekeeper's call for help and came into the room, Davis ran out while in a state of undress and threatened to kill the supervisor when she chased after him, according to the CWA.

Security footage captured Davis fleeing the hotel. He was spotted by an off-duty police officer on the Light Rail train later that day, which allowed investigators to identify him and execute a search warrant on his residence, ultimately leading to his arrest.

“She was at work, doing her job, and caring for others, and Mr. Davis preyed on her where she deserved to feel safe," said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. "I hope that Mr. Davis’ admission of his guilt and his eventual sentencing will offer her some closure.”

Davis faces up to 31 years in prison when sentenced on August 2.