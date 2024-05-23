More than 14K pictures, videos depicting child sexual exploitation found at Virginia Beach man's house: DOJ

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty to downloading child sexual abuse material Thursday.

Kevin Javon Taylor, 51, pleaded guilty to receiving images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children after investigators found approximately 14,100 images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), 642 videos of CSAM and over 90,000 images of child erotica at his residence, according to the Department of Justice.

In March 2021, the FBI investigated hundreds of requests between October 2020 and May 2021 for suspected images of CSAM from an IP address in Virginia Beach, later determined to belong to Taylor, according to the DOJ.

In June of 2021, the FBI searched his residence and found electronic devices indicating possible CSAM, according to the DOJ. Agents found file names, file paths and three physical binders all contained CSAM.

In total, investigators say that Taylor stored the CSAM across 33 different electronic devices and physical copies.

Taylor is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 5 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ. Actual sentences are usually less, but the minimum penalty is a 5-year sentence.