Driver killed in ejection crash in Carrolton

CARROLTON, Va. — A woman was killed Tuesday evening in Carrolton when she lost control of her car, ran into a ditch, and was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

The woman, whose body could not be identified due to the extent of her injuries, was traveling northbound on Brewers Neck Boulevard before 11 p.m. when the the Ford Taurus she was driving went off the road.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is not known whether speed or alcohol were factors.

Her body has been taken to the office of the medical examiners for identification.