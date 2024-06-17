A refuge for pollinators: VDOT promises 135 acres of land for conservation efforts

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is looking to install 135 acres of new habitats for pollinators such as birds, bees, butterflies, bats, and beetles this year.

VDOT says it's been committed to protecting the ecosystems provided by these pollinators since 2014.

VDOT's Pollinator Habitat Program has created areas of native plants along state-maintained roads and properties that provide neutralized habitats for threatened and dwindling pollinator species.

VDOT says it started with just four plots in Northern Virginia.

In the last five years, VDOT says it contributed over 8,000 acres of land along roadways for pollinator habitats.

“Supporting pollinator conservation is a win-win for VDOT, because the agency can save money and improve efficiencies, and pollinators gain thousands of acres of habitat,” said Chris Swanson, director of VDOT’s Environmental Division.

This year VDOT plans to add 107 acres of pollinator habitat plantings in Hampton Roads, 22 acres in the greater Richmond region, and roughly six acres in Southern Virginia.

Last year VDOT says it planted 82 new acres across Virginia.

VDOT also says that pollinator habitats help with road safety.

According to the agency, pollinator corridors reduce erosion from stormwater runoff, provide sediment control, reduce mowing costs, and improve the aesthetics of the roadway while resisting the spread of invasive plants.