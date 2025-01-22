As sea level rise persists, Hampton Roads planners stress need for climate plan

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On a cold, snowy Wednesday, issues like sea level rise and pollution may not be top of mind, but regional planners are stressing the need for a climate plan.

"We're so low-lying, the elevation is minimal. That means sea level rise has a bigger impact and spreads further inland," said Whitney Katchmark with the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission—the organization spearheading the effort.

Regional planners are to work developing Hampton Roads' first comprehensive climate action plan.

"We're more looking at climate actions, trying to figure out how we can reduce greenhouse gases and how we can make our community more resilient," Katchmark said.

Now, they’re getting feedback from the community as they develop the plan, which has to be finished by December. It's all thanks to a grant from the EPA.

The plan could include things like investing in making buildings more efficient or adding more electric vehicle charging stations.

"It's hoping to really prompt investment in places where we think solutions are most viable, especially in the next couple of years," Katchmark said.

As the seas rise, our area is particularly vulnerable.

"You have a base level and then you have a level that it starts to flood, and so those two things are getting closer and closer and closer. Because of that, we start seeing more frequent flooding," said Jeff Orrock with the National Weather Service.

He emphasized that it's not just sea level rise that's the issue.

"It's not like we're getting so much more rainfall every year; that's not it. The problem is how fast the rain falls, and so we're seeing an increased frequency in heavy rainfall events," Orrock said.

Planning for changes to the weather is especially important.

"This is a chance to try and make a difference in greenhouse gases, which are driving some of those changes and make quality of life in Hampton Roads better," Katchmark said.

The HRPDC is hosting a webinar on Wednesday evening as they work to get input from the community.