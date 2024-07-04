Endangered orangutan baby born at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — An endangered Bornean orangutan was born last week at the Virginia Zoo, the zoo announced Wednesday.

The birth marks the second orangutan to ever be born at the zoo — an important moment for the endangered species that is facing habitat destruction and population loss.

Watch: Take a walk with your favorite animals at the Virginia Zoo

Take a Walk with your favorite animals at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

Both the mom, Dara, and baby are doing well, the zoo says.

“Our care team is over the moon with excitement about the new addition to our orangutan family,” said Jill Strother, assistant curator of the Virginia Zoo’s Asia section. “All our hard work in preparing Dara for the birth with ultrasound and maternal behavior training has been so rewarding. We can't wait to see this little one flourish!”

Dara has attended "routine maternity training sessions" at the zoo to prepare her for motherhood.

Watch: Giant pandas to return to National Zoo in DC

Giant pandas will be returning to the National Zoo in Washington

Dara and the baby's father, named Solaris, were recommended to breed by the Orangutan Species Survival Plan. This baby is the second the two have had together, though the first died in 2018 due to a sudden illness.

Bornean orangutans give birth about once every seven to nine years, and typically have four or five babies in their lifetime.

“The Virginia Zoo has been committed to the conservation and education of orangutans for many years, and we are thrilled to reach a new conservation milestone with this birth,” said Greg Bockheim, the zoo's executive director. “We feel confident this baby will become a fantastic ambassador for its species, inspiring awe and a sense of care in many Zoo visitors, which is our ultimate goal.”