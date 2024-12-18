From combat to conservation, JBLE-Eustis' Natural Resources team committed to environmental stewardship

JBLE-EUSTIS — Nestled within the picturesque landscapes of Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE-Eustis), the Natural Resources team plays a critical role in environmental stewardship, taking care of more than 3,000 acres of land filled with diverse flora and fauna.

While many may associate military bases with defense operations, fewer realize the significant conservation efforts in place that protect endangered species and vital ecosystems.

Don Calder, the Environmental Element chief for the 733rd Civil Engineering Squadron at JBLE-Eustis, emphasizes the importance of this mission.

“Most people think of the military only in terms of combat and training. But we also manage extensive natural areas," he told me.

Calder and his team of 15 dedicated professionals are responsible for overseeing all environmental programs on the installation, including compliance, restoration, pollution prevention, and planning.

According to Calder, a third of their staff is prior service. This insight highlights how the team's military background enriches their approach to managing the natural resources critical for the military's operational success.

Alicia Garcia, the Natural Resources team leader, notes that JBLE's expansive land coverage plays a crucial role in conservation efforts.

"We own a ton of land, and when we own that land, it creates opportunities for the conservation and preservation of rare and endangered species," she explains.

Remarkably, military bases in the United States are home to 65 species that are either threatened or endangered, making the team's work all the more vital.

Every day presents new challenges and opportunities, influenced largely by seasonal changes. The team engages in diverse conservation projects, including shoreline restoration and the development of pollinator habitats. A notable success story is the recovery of the wild turkey population, which was reintroduced to the area in the 1990s.

Garcia advocates for an evidence-based approach to wildlife management, reflecting the team's proactive stance on issues like controlling the deer population. If neglected, deer can pose traffic hazards and spread diseases.

"We are responsible for making sure that we help to conserve those populations," said Garcia. "And in some cases, even support and facilitate the recovery of those populations."

A former Marine, Garcia expresses pride in her current role with the Air Force. She sees it as an opportunity to support national security while contributing to the preservation of biodiversity.

"I want the bird song we hear today to be the same that my son's children hear in the future," she shared.

"I've always believed that to the extent that it's possible, we should try to leave things better than we found them and that we should try to serve something larger than ourselves."

To learn more about the critical environmental work being done at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, or to discover ways you can help manage local wildlife populations, you can check them out here.