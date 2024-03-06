Old Dominion University students, staff volunteer at environmental center for 'alternative spring break'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Despite the rain Wednesday, some ODU students and staff took time to give back to Hampton Roads.

Fifteen students and 15 staff were at the Brock Environmental Center in Virginia Beach working with oyster cages.

They helped clean some and get them ready to be reused and helped make new cages.

Oysters help filter water and provide a habitat for fish according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This was part of ODU’s week-long Alternative Spring Break program where students spend the week of spring break volunteering.

“We’re showing them different possibilities of ways to get employment after graduation but also ways you can get involved now and you can help and volunteer," said ODU service Learning Assistant Dir. Kara Boone. "We tell them all the time, it doesn’t necessarily have to be money to make an impact. You don’t have to donate money, you can donate your time and your passion and your skills."

“It’s extremely important for everything we do and we are really excited to partner with schools like Old Dominion University because it allows us to reach different demographics that we might not be able too with just our regular volunteer list," Brock Environmental Center Virginia Oyster Restoration Specialist Jessica Lutzow explained.

The students are volunteering at a different location each day. They were scheduled to be at the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia Thursday.