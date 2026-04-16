Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax kills wife, self in murder-suicide: Police

ANNANDALE, Va. — Former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot his wife and then himself in a domestic dispute Wednesday night, the Fairfax County Police Department said Thursday morning.

Fairfax police responded to the 8100 block of Guinevere Dr in Annandale shortly after midnight and found Justin Fairfax and Cerina Fairfax shot dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Justin shot Cerina before turning the gun on himself, FCPD says. Both the kids were in the house at the time of the incident, Fairfax County police say. Authorities went on to add that he shot his wife several times in the basement before going upstairs into a bedroom to kill himself.

Police say Fairfax was recently served paperwork for a court proceeding. Authorities also mentioned that Fairfax called police back in Jan. 2026, saying his wife assaulted him. After a review of security cameras, this claim was unfounded.

FCPD is investigating the shooting.