Family, community comes together to honor Aonesty Selby

YORKTOWN BEACH, Va. — A vigil was held Friday night to honor the life of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby. The Williamsburg teen was found dead just days after her birthday.

A crowd gathered at Yorktown Beach to honor the life of Selby, taken far too soon.

Friends and family gathered to commemorate Selby. They played music, set out flowers and candles were lit, illuminating the faces of those who are in mourning.

Selby's body was found on Jan. 13, the day she was reported missing, on a dirt logging path in a remote area of Isle of Wight County.

Those who gathered Friday night grieve with a huge emptiness left in their hearts.

“As older men, we shouldn’t be burying our children," said Shoyn Sellers, Aonesty's uncle. "You know, just don’t think that our parents are being on our butts just for nothing. You know, just remember that our family loves you.”

Andarius McClelland, 21, has been arrested as a suspect in the case. He's being charged with second-degree murder and a weapons charge.

Selby's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. It had a goal of $12,000 which it has now surpassed.

