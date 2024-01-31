Fatal motorcycle, pick-up truck crash at intersection of Neil Armstrong Pkwy. & Nettles Ln.: Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a fatal crash between a pick-up truck and a motorcycle Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m., police went to the intersection of Neil Armstrong Parkway and Nettles Lane where the truck and motorcycle collided.

There was one man unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the HPD. His identity isn't being shared until his next-of-kin is notified.

Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was going north on Neil Armstrong Parkway when it collided with the pick-up truck traveling west off Nettles Lane.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

Police say that the Hampton Division Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash.