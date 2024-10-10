Hampton Roads-based groups helping after Hurricane Milton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Various agencies and organizations based in Hampton Roads and other parts of Virginia are either in Florida already or on their way to help residents after Hurricane Milton.

Dominion Energy

Virginia National Guard

Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue

Mercy Chefs

Operation Blessing

Tommy Irving, Manager of Electric Distribution Operations and Construction for Dominion Energy has been in the Columbia, South Carolina area. He explained their lineworkers have been working 16-hour days for two weeks.

“It’s a tough deal. There’s trees down, trying to clear debris to get to our wires, trying to untangle stuff. It’s not just hopping in a bucket truck going to work,” said Irving.

He said that crew is getting ready for a rest and a fresh one is in Florida now.

The Virginia National Guard is gearing up to support Florida as they respond to the impacts of Hurricane Milton while it winds down Hurricane Helene support. A spokesperson says they already sent a Black Hawk helicopter to Florida and are mustering approximately 225 Soldiers and Airmen to provide engineer, transportation, and general support capabilities.

Mercy Chefs has mobilized team members and equipment in Florida. The response comes as this group reports continuing to serve more than 10,000 meals each day in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

The humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing has crews heading to Jacksonville. They’ve already been working in the hard-hit area of Valdosta, Georgia and Asheville, North Carolina. They are distributing cleaning and hygiene supplies, food and water. They're also offering phone charging stations for those without electricity.