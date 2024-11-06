How Trump defeated Harris in a race many viewed as a toss-up into Election Day

TRUMP SECURES PRESIDENCY

Former President Donald Trump is projected to win the 2024 election, DDHQ says, making him the second president in U.S. history to be elected twice in non-consecutive terms.

Trump's path to victory went through key battleground states — first with North Carolina and Georgia, then Pennsylvania—getting him to the 270 electoral votes needed to win. As of this morning, Trump secured Wisconsin.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters after being named the projected winner of the 2024 presidential election.

This morning's weather: Warm day in the low 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we can expect a warm day again today, temperatures reaching the low 80s. This is about 15 degrees above what is normal for this time of year.

We will also see a nice mix of sun and clouds today, with a slight wind coming from the Southwest.

However, the warmth and sunshine will not last for long because tomorrow a cold front and rain are set to come through our area.

This morning's traffic:

So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.

3 Things To Know: Competitive House seat in Virginia stays red, longtime Virginia politician secures another term, North Carolina will have a new governor

Kiggans projected winner for House seat in Virginia. Republican Jen Kiggans is the projected winner in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District against Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal, according to our results partner Decision Desk HQ. The control of the House is still yet to be called and control has yet to be determined.

Democrat Tim Kaine keeps his U.S. Senate seat in Virginia. Kaine, a longtime Virginia politician, secured his third term in the U.S. Senate after defeating Republican challenger Hung Cao, according to our results partner Decision Desk HQ. Although Kaine’s seat will stay blue, the GOP has secured control of the Senate.

Democrat Josh Stein is N.C.'s next governor. Attorney General Stein defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in North Carolina's governor's race. He will succeed Democrat Roy Cooper, who is term-limited.

We Follow Through: How will the 2024 election season play out?

We're using our exclusive heat mapping technology to track incoming results in real-time. We've got our eye on several races that haven't been called yet, including North Carolina's 1st Congressional District and Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Hampton mayors.

