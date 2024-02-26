'Praying for a miracle:' Family who sailed with missing Virginia couple reflects on time together

HAMPTON, Va. – A Northern Virginia couple is missing after their yacht was found abandoned in the Caribbean.

Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry left Hampton in November and sailed to Antigua. It was part of a rally organized by the Salty Dawg Sailing Association.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon talked with a Rhode Island couple who says they were aboard with them on that trip but left after a few days in Antigua.

Tammy Sisson said Brandel and Hendry invited them to join along on the 48-foot catamaran named “Simplicity.”

“She [Kathy] hadn’t done a long passage like that yet, and it’s always good, obviously, to have more people on the boat. So, we said ‘Yes’ right away, because they’re just great people.”

The Sissons met Brandel and Hendry about eight years ago, they said.

“They weren’t just religious in church,” said Pete Sisson. “They had a warm heart and befriended people very easily.”

He described how the trip took about 11 days and how each of the nights, Brandel cooked a nice dinner which they sat around the table and enjoyed.

“We would all hold hands and Ralph would always say a little prayer of thanks for everything we had and the fact that he felt so lucky to be able to do the things that he and Kathy did and to pray for people who aren’t as lucky. Not a night went by that we didn’t sit down and hold hands and do that.”

The Royal Granada Police Force believes three escaped prisoners hijacked Simplicity. It’s not clear what happened to Brandel and Hendry, but authorities say they may have been killed.

Authorities say Ron Mitchell, 30, Trevon Robertson, 19, and Abita Stanislaus, 25, had all been in custody in the South St. George Police Station when they escaped on Feb 18.

On Sunday, Brandel’s son, Nick Buro, told CNN that they were holding out hope the couple might be found safe; however, evidence on Simplicity suggested violence.

“The boat itself was ransacked and everything was strewn about in the entire cabin, so clearly there was an altercation of some type that took place on the boat which does indicate that we are concerned for their safety overall because it does appear that they were likely injured,” he said.

The Sissons are worried and heartbroken. They talked about how they treasured their past trips to Grenada and were sure their friends would also enjoy it.

“The people there were super nice. You know, everybody was friendly. It’s a beautiful lush green island with waterfalls, and a rainforest type of atmosphere. It’s just beautiful there, and we always felt safe and comfortable.”

Pete Sisson said he can’t help but wonder if things would have been different had they also been onboard.

“I also thought perhaps if there were four people instead of two, maybe these perpetrators would have done something different.”

Authorities are continuing their search.