2 accused of stealing nearly $500K worth of jewelry from Greenbrier Mall store during armed robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two males are accused of holding four people at gunpoint inside a Greenbrier Mall store and taking nearly $500,000 worth of jewelry earlier this month, according to the FBI Norfolk Field Office.

According to the FBI's tip portal, the NY Jewelry store is the business that was robbed. This happened on Oct. 9, with the suspects entering the store at 3:25 p.m. and leaving around 3:31 p.m., Chesapeake officials say.

The suspects entered the mall separately, investigators say, and both were armed. Once inside the store, Chesapeake officials say one suspect held four people at gunpoint, forced them into a back room and ordered them to lie on their stomachs. While that was happening, the other suspect used a crowbar to get into the glass display cases holding the jewelry.

Of the four people held at gunpoint, two were USPS letter carriers who were in the store delivering mail, investigators say. In addition to the jewelry, the suspects also took personal property of the letter carriers and a USPS mail scanner, according to the tip portal.

The estimated loss is $440,000, Chesapeake officials say. The FBI's tip portal says the stolen goods were gold jewelry.

After the robbery, the suspects ran away, leaving the building "just outside the upper level of the mall near a commercial truck entrance," investigators say.

The FBI shared the following descriptions of the suspects:



Suspect #1 is described as a male wearing white sweatpants, a dark hoodie with a white shirt underneath, and a dark-colored hat, with a heavy build. He entered the mall with a large white cloth covering his face.

Suspect #2 is described as a male wearing a blue sport coat and pants, a pink dress shirt, a dark-colored bucket hat, sunglasses, and a black medical mask. He entered the mall wearing a medical mask over his face.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects, and additional reward money may be available.

The public is encouraged to share any personal videos or photos taken at, or around, the mall near the time of the robbery.



Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI's Toll-Free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the FBI Norfolk Field Office (757-455-0100), or submit a tip using the FBI's online portal.