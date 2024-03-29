21-year-old arrested in connection with 2023 mass shooting involving children

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake said they arrested and charged 21-year-old Keyshawn Jahkari Marcel Shannon in connection with a 2023 mass shooting that involved several children.

On September 23, 2023, at around 5:00 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was killed in a mass shooting on Drayton Road in Chesapeake, Police confirmed.

Officers also said that five people, three boys, and two men, were injured in the shooting.

Shannon was apprehended on March 26, 2024, and booked at around 9:50 p.m., according to police documents.