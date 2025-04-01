Chesapeake Publix at Dominion Station to hold grand opening in April

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Publix in Chesapeake will open to the public later this month!

The Publix at Dominion Station will have its grand opening on Wednesday, April 23 at 1620 Cedar Road. That's near the road's intersection with Dominion Boulevard South.

The supermarket will span 48,387 square feet and employ about 140 associates.

This marks further expansion of Publix's footprint in our area: The Carrollton location opened in January and the Virginia Beach store opened in the Red Mill area back in December. There are also locations in Kill Devil Hills, Williamsburg and Suffolk.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth across Hampton Roads,” said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to delivering Publix’s legendary service and quality food as well as being active members in this great community.”

Shoppers are welcome to attend the grand opening, which kicks off at 7 a.m.