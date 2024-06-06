Chesapeake Regional, Anthem reach multi-year agreement over insurance rates

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With the contract deadline just weeks away, Chesapeake Regional Hospital and Anthem have reached a multi-year agreement over insurance rates after a public dispute earlier this year.

In April, Chesapeake Regional, the only independent community hospital in Hampton Roads, released a statement saying Anthem, one of the largest insurance providers in the region, has been paying them 25% less than what they pay other local hospitals for the same care.

Anthem replied, saying that the hospital system was "demanding excessive rate increases," that would ultimately get passed onto employers and individuals.

The contract between the two organizations was set to expire on June 30. If a deal had not been reached by then, patients with Anthem insurance seeking care at Chesapeake Regional would be out of network.

With the agreement, comes continued coverage and in-network access to Chesapeake Regional Providers.

“I’m proud that both organizations worked hard to reach an equitable agreement that will provide Virginians access to quality, affordable healthcare with Chesapeake Regional,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield President Monica Schmude in a statement about the agreement. “Ensuring care provider network stability for our members and cost-predictability for our employers is paramount to fulfilling our responsibility as a good steward of healthcare dollars.”