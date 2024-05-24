Dollar Tree to lay off more than 50 Chesapeake employees

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — More than 50 employees are set to be laid off from Dollar Tree headquarters, according to a statement from the Chesapeake-based company.

This comes two months after the discount variety chain announced it would be closing 600 Family Dollar stores by the end of 2024.

In a statement to News 3 Friday, a Dollar Tree spokesperson said they are laying off 54 associates as part of the "store portfolio optimization we recently announced."

The spokesperson confirmed the impacted employees are based out of its headquarters in Chesapeake.

They have been offered severance pay, COBRA medical coverage, career resources and Emotional Wellbeing solutions.