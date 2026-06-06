Driver in CBBT police car crash had health emergency before accident, official says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The driver of the police car that crashed into a railing on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel had a medical emergency before the accident, according to officials.

On May 20, a police car crashed and flipped over a guardrail on the CBBT, where officials said it was near an electrical line.

A CBBT police official told News 3 that the officer involved in the crash was not seriously injured but was taken by ambulance for further evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

The driver had a medical emergency that caused them to crash, so there will be no charges filed, according to Tom Anderson, a CBBT spokesperson.

Watch previous coverage: Police car crashes, flips into guardrail on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Police car flips on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

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