Grassfield High School students receive inappropriate, threatening emails in cybersecurity incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Families at Grassfield High School were notified of a cybersecurity incident after students received emails containing inappropriate content and threatening messages, prompting an investigation involving the school division’s technology department and law enforcement.

In an email sent to families Monday night, October 12, the school’s principal notified parents of the incident and the district’s response.

Felicia Montanaro, whose son is a sophomore at Grassfield High School, said the emails were confusing because of their senders and subject lines, which she believes were designed to get students to open them.

“It was confusing because of where the emails were coming from, but also the subjects. Like, one of them was ‘grape allegations,’ so they were obviously worded in a way to get kids to open them,” Montanaro said.

According to the message sent to families, the district’s Department of Technology is working closely with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Montanaro said she was frustrated by the communication families received and wants more information about how the breach happened and how many students were affected.

“I was irritated about the message, as I’m sure other parents were, because they have this tendency to downplay what’s actually going on,” she said.

Montanaro said her son was still receiving inappropriate messages Tuesday morning. She said she took him to school later than usual that morning, partly because of the incident.

She also expressed concern about the lack of additional communication from the school.

“We have not gotten any further communication, and frankly, I don’t expect us to get any updates, any communication from the school. It’s just how they operate; they tend to keep us in the dark,” Montanaro said.

News 3 reached out to Chesapeake Public Schools officials multiple times for comment and was awaiting a response at the time of publication.

Here's the full statement that was sent out to families:

Dear Grassfield High School Families,

We are aware of a cybersecurity incident affecting several individual student email accounts this evening. As a result, some students have received emails containing threatening and/or inappropriate content.

We recognize the seriousness of this situation and understand that these messages may be concerning to students and families. Our Department of Technology is working closely with law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the matter. The compromised accounts have been disabled and we are closely monitoring our system. At this time we believe there is no credible threat to the school community. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

We ask families to remind students not to open suspicious emails, click links or attachments in suspicious messages, respond to suspicious emails, or forward them to others.

In light of this recent event, it is essential to remind everyone of the importance of the "See Something, Say Something" principle. If you or your child ever see or hear anything concerning, please report it immediately to a school administrator.

The safety and well-being of our students remain our priority. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work through this situation.

Sincerely,

Brian Haughinberry, Principal

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