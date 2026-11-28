CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after an overnight shooting in Chesapeake, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Parrish Street around midnight Saturday for a reported shooting.

Officers say they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries..

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department's Detective Bureau at 757-382-6251. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.

AI-assisted with proofreading and formatting. Reporting, fact-checking, and final editorial decisions were performed by WTKR News 3 staff.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.