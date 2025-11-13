If your trash pick-up was late in Chesapeake, the sun may be to blame

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Some Chesapeake neighbors may have noticed their trash pick-up running behind schedule last week, and then carrying over into this week. Chesapeake city staff say daylight saving time could be partly to blame.

The City of Chesapeake Deputy Director of Public Communications told Chesapeake Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly that mechanical issues combined with the recent end of daylight saving time — which brought earlier nightfall — have reduced the number of daylight hours available for crews to complete their routine trash pick-up routes. Some neighbors noticed the delays.

“My wife just told me this morning that they will be late, and I asked her to see that, and she said on Facebook," Joel Castillo, a Chesapeake neighbor said.

“Pair mechanical issues with the start of daylight saving time, and we just have fewer operational hours in which we can catch up when we have these delays,” a city spokesperson said.

In some Chesapeake neighborhoods, last Friday's collections were missed entirely.

The city advises residents to leave their trash at the curb if it is not collected on the scheduled day, as crews may return later in the week.

"This one, I know to just leave it out there...But I think at one point, I guess they just missed it, and I just pulled it back in," Castillo said.

The City of Chesapeake Government posted on Facebook explaining that crews are working extended hours through Saturday to address missed and delayed routes. They expect delayed routes to be caught up by the weekend.