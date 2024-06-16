Watch Now
Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Chesapeake pond

Posted at 4:36 PM, Jun 16, 2024

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police found a deceased man in a vehicle pulled out from a pond in Chesapeake early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the Red Cedar Court for a vehicle that went into a pond. They found the vehicle to be fully underwater.

The police department's dive team pulled the vehicle out of the water and found a man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Authorities did not say how long the vehicle may have been in the water. An investigation was still underway Sunday evening.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

