Man shot at Liberty Square Shopping Center: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and injured at the Liberty Square Shopping Center on Friday, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Around 4:12 p.m., Chesapeake police arrived at a shopping center in the 1800 block of Liberty Square on the report of an injured person. Police say they found a man who had been shot with minor injuries. He was given treatment then taken to a local hospital for more care.

Investigators do not have a suspect description, according to police. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.

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