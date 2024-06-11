One juvenile shot, another detained after apparent 'accidental' shooting: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One juvenile is in the hospital after being shot Monday evening.

Chesapeake Police say they were called to a parking lot at 3302 S. Military Highway on a call of someone being shot.

Officers found a juvenile male shot by another juvenile male, the boy shot suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

The incident is believed to be accidental, but the CPD is still actively investigating.

The juvenile who police said shot the other juvenile is detained for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS app.