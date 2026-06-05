Pet dies, two displaced following house fire in Deep Creek area: CFD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A pet died in a Chesapeake house fire on the 1700 block of Shipyard Road Friday morning.

The two residents of the home were not present when the house caught fire, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m. following multiple reports of a single-story home on fire in the area. When crews arrived minutes later, they noted smoke and flames visible from the front of the residence, according to the CFD.

The CFD said firefighters used several hose lines and entered the home to extinguish the fire. Rescuers managed to get the fire under control by 11:23 a.m.

Although no one else was injured, the residents are now forced to relocate and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to the CFD.

The CFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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