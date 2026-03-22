Police arrest wrong-way driver after Chesapeake Expressway hit-and-run

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A driver is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the Chesapeake Expressway at high speeds, according to Chesapeake Police.

The Chesapeake Police Department received multiple reports of the wrong-way driver at 8:14 a.m. We're told the suspect vehicle was observed traveling south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle was located traveling over the 168-bypass bridge as it crossed the Albemarle Canal and continued south. As the vehicle approached the Edinburgh area, the driver made a U-turn in the median and began traveling north in the northbound lanes.

The Chesapeake Police department says officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle after it exited onto Hanbury Road. Police responded to the area and found the suspect vehicle in a Harris Teeter parking lot, where they immediately took the driver into custody.

Police reported one hit-and-run on the expressway resulting in minor vehicle damage and no injuries.

Authorities are securing charges against the driver for DUI, hit and run, and refusal of a breath or blood test.